Edwin P. Dewing Jr., otherwise known as “Ted” or “Coach,” of Chappaquiddick, passed away on Feb. 28, 2022, at his home. He was 88 years old. Ted was the husband of Shirley R. Dewing.

Funeral services will be private, and a complete obituary will appear in another edition of this paper. For more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.