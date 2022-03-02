Livingston Taylor added to festival lineup

Vineyard legend Livingston Taylor and singer-songwriter Julien Baker have been added to the lineup at the 2022 Beach Road Weekend music festival, according to a press release. They will be joining musicians like Beck, Wilco, and the Avett Brothers, among many more artists. The festival will run from August 26 to 28 at Veterans Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven.

Taylor has a music career spanning more than 50 years, which includes performance, songwriting, and teaching. Taylor has made several top-40 hits, which were recorded by his six-time Grammy awardwinning brother James Taylor, and he is skilled at a variety of genres, including folk, pop, gospel, and jazz, among others. The Times had a chance to speak with Livingston Taylor before he performed at the Loft in Oak Bluffs, which he called “a very good place to play.”

The Memphis native Julien Baker “is one of the most acclaimed indie singer-songwriters performing today,” according to the release. Baker put out her debut album while in college in 2015. This album “blew up” in popularity, and Baker went to “tour the world”; she is said to have an “emotional, self-reflective” style.

This year’s festival will showcase two “massive” stages side by side, which the press release said will allow for nonstop music. Recently, Adam Epstein, promoter of Beach Road Weekend, received permission from the Tisbury select board to host the music festival for the next three years at the park.