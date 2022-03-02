Rally scheduled to support Ukraine

A community gathering is being organized on Saturday, March 5, at 1 pm at Five Corners in Vineyard Haven to show support for the people of Ukraine, according to an email from Carla Cooper.

Cooper, along with Iya LaBunka, is organizing the community rally.

“The world is shaken by this savage invasion, and people are fearful,” Cooper wrote. “We want to bring our community together to uplift the Ukraine people and their courageous president.”

A flier for the event states, “This is a peaceful event; all are welcome.”