Speeding makes walking dangerous

To the Editor:

On Sunday, Feb. 20, at approximately 3:40 pm, a truck traveling at an excessive speed on State Road came within 5 to 6 inches of colliding with my body. I was walking on the sidewalk with my dog on the inside when I became aware of a rapidly approaching pickup truck (I have details of the truck). As I started to turn sideways, as there was nowhere to retreat backward on the sidewalk because of thick shrubs, I saw the truck’s right front and rear tires scraping along the short curb as it barreled by me. That short curb miraculously kept the truck from jumping up onto the sidewalk, and seriously if not fatally injuring me!

I like to walk, and this activity has resulted in making some observations about Island drivers. Many, if not most, vehicle operators apparently do not see nor care to look at posted speed limit signs, because evidently those signs aren’t directed at them. I would like to invite anyone to accompany me or do some walking on his or her own to see what observations you’ll note. I was glad to see a digital readout sign recently installed on State Road past Causeway Road as you’re heading toward Five Corners, but my happy state turned to frustration as I stood and watched car after truck after SUV continue at their 25, 28, 30 mph rate of speed. “It’s only 5, 8, 10 miles over the speed limit,” is that what you’re thinking? Then count yourself among the sickeningly growing number of utterly arrogant and selfish humans who don’t think our laws apply to you. These drivers don’t give a momentary thought to the people walking, or the many people who live on State Road who live with speeders all day, all night, every day, every night.

Skiff Avenue has become an off-ramp of the Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road for drivers trying to make up for illogically calculated lost minutes. They routinely whiz down Skiff Avenue at speeds well above the posted 25 mph signs (we asked the town for 20 mph, they seemed to agree, and then months later snuck in the 25 mph signs. When I asked what happened to the 20 mph designation, a select board member said to me, “I thought you asked for 25?” I guess it’s hard to stay attentive during the discussions in which you participate). Speeding is out of control on all our streets and roadways, and the condition of most of our town sidewalks is deplorable.

Crosswalks everywhere are in dire need of repainting. I spoke to another select board member about that specific issue in July 2019. He agreed. Did he do anything about it? Questions for Vineyard Haven: What exactly is the protocol to get anything done about these two issues? Do I again contact the select board and tell them what they already know about speeding, crosswalks, and sidewalks? Do I contact the police department again to inform them that speeding is still occurring on Skiff Avenue? Aren’t they supposed to enforce the laws, and why won’t they? Should I contact the DPW? Won’t I be told that they have to get a directive from the select board? So nothing changes, nothing gets done. Another person was hit in a Five Corners

crosswalk. If you remember, a woman was hit years ago in the crosswalk that connects Main Street to the EduComp building. Why hasn’t something been done at either site, years apart?

Eileen Reilly

Vineyard Haven