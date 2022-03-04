‘Hey jerk!’

To the Editor:

I’m talking to the careless, selfish miscreant that left a king-size box mattress and a wood bureau in the middle of Barnes Road, which I consequently ran head on into at 40 mph at 6:45 am on Sunday, Feb. 20. I now place you under citizens’ arrest and order you to turn yourself in at the State Police headquarters in Oak Bluffs.

Wishful thinking, right?

Where were you going under the cover of darkness with that junk that was not properly tied down? In case you’re interested, my car is going to Angel’s Auto and Budget just brought me a rental car — not to mention the fact that I almost had a heart attack when I slammed full tilt into your useless crap.

Walter T. Kennedy III

Vineyard Haven