Adopt a pet from Sandy Paws Rescue

Last week was National Adoption Week, and Sandy Paws Rescue, along with other rescues across the county, wants to draw attention to all of the pets available for adoption right now.

Sandy Paws Rescue is a local nonprofit animal rescue based on the Island, with animals available for adoption across Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod.

According to a press release from the organization, in 2021, Sandy Paws Rescue was able to rescue 544 animals from homelessness or euthanization due to overcrowded shelters. They are hoping to save even more in 2022. The release states, “Each time an animal gets adopted, two lives are saved: the adopted animal, plus a second one that can now be rescued because there is open space in a foster home or kennel.”

Sandy Paws Rescue, founded by Ashley Medeiros on the Vineyard in 2018, has dozens of available animals in foster care on the Vineyard, Cape Cod, and across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. They also have a small private kennel in Vineyard Haven where potential adopters can come meet an animal by appointment.

If you’re interested in adopting a dog from Sandy Paws Rescue, start by filling out an application at sandypawsmv.com/available-dogs.html, then get in touch with an adoption coordinator by emailing adopt@sandypawsrescue.com.

Medeiros says in the release that when a person is willing to open their home to just one foster dog or cat, it not only saves the life of that animal, but it allows the shelter to have the space to help a second animal in need. Sandy Paws Rescue is always looking for more foster homes. Learn more about the foster program at sandypawsmv.com/foster-program.html.