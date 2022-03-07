Beware of Amy’s medical advice

To the Editor:

With the number of scam telephone calls on the rise, I’m writing to warn our Island community about one offering a free medical alert device. Over the past several weeks, I’ve received numerous robocalls with a recording of a woman identifying herself as “Amy.”

The first time, she said she was with “Oak Bluffs Wastewater,” then changed it to “Vineyard Haven Medical Services,” and then “Medical Services” in several subsequent calls.

“Amy” is consistent, however, in saying my physician recommended me for a free medical alert device, and then directs me to press “1” to find out how to get it. I’ve always hung up at that point. If I ignore the calls, “Amy” leaves a voicemail.

It occurred to me that I should warn other Islanders, and in the interest of due diligence, I emailed Martha’s Vineyard Hospital to ask about “Amy’s” offer.

Marissa Lefebvre, communications specialist, emailed me back right away: “I can confirm that this is not a call from the hospital.”

To be on the safe side, please avoid answering any calls from “Amy,” whose phone number has shown up on my caller ID as 508-684-8913, 508-684-3240, and 508-684-7040, or return calls to these numbers. I hope “Amy” has not scammed any one so far, and that this letter will

help eliminate that possibility going forward.

Janet Hefler

Vineyard Haven