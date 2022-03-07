Elizabeth W. Jones, 93, died peacefully at her home in Scarborough, Maine, on Feb. 15, 2022, surrounded by family and close friends.

Born on May 16, 1928, in Montclair, N.J., Elizabeth attended local schools, later transferring to the Putney School in Vermont, where she made lifelong friends. She graduated from Smith College in 1950 with a B.A. in history and music. She grew up sailing in the summers on Martha’s Vineyard, where her family had a home, and later in San Francisco Bay with her husband Peter and friends.

Elizabeth married Peter T. Jones in 1951 (he died in 1989). She was devoted to her family, raising three children while moving frequently within the U.S. and South America. In 1976, they settled in San Francisco. Then in 2005, Elizabeth moved to Scarborough, Maine, to a retirement community with her sister, Kay.

Elizabeth adored music (choral singing and piano) and outdoor activities, especially sailing. She had lifelong commitments to various causes and people, including hosting numerous international exchange students. She was an active board member with the Putney School, the S.F. University High School, and the Volti chamber choir.

Elizabeth will be remembered for her grace, authenticity, kindness, and wry sense of humor. A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be held on Saturday, March 26, at 1:00 pm at the State Street Church, 159 State St., Portland, Maine.

Contributions in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to the Putney School (specifying “to support two girl Afghan students,” c/o Carlotta Cuerdon, Putney School, 418 Houghton Brook Road, Putney VT 05346), and/or to the Volti vocal ensemble (Volti, P.O. Box 15576, San Francisco, CA 94115.)

