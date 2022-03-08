Aquinnah: Daylight lasting beyond 5:30 pm

Remember to spring forward this Saturday. We will lose an hour, but will gain infinite joy in daylight lasting beyond 5:30 pm. Spring will officially start on March 21, but will unofficially begin in Aquinnah sometime in May. There are daffodils starting to bud, though, along with crocuses poking their heads up through the dirt. It’s just a matter of time before someone reports the first pinkletink of the season.

The Red Cross is hosting an in-person presentation titled, “Building a More Resilient Community” on Thursday, March 10, at the Wampanoag Community Center at 9 am. Learn what the Red Cross does, and how you can help.

The library will continue to offer free virtual yoga classes with Janette Vanderhoop, every Saturday at 10 am through the month of March. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to sign up. The next meeting of the book group will be Thursday, March 17, at 3 pm to discuss “Show Me a Sign” by Ann Clare LeZotte; email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register.

The fourth annual foster parent recruitment event will take place this Saturday, March 12, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Wildanger home in Oak Bluffs. To register or get directions, please call, or text, 508-326-1155. This is an informational meeting featuring both professionals as well as local foster parents (children are welcome). The goal of the meeting is to increase the number of foster parents on-Island, and create a resource/ support group for foster parents. Applications will be available.

The League of Women Voters of M.V. will host an educational forum to discuss the M.V. housing bank article, on Wednesday, March 16, from 6:30 to 8 pm. The forum will be held via Zoom so you can attend from wherever you are. You can get the Zoom link (available March 14) and submit a question in advance at ccmvhb.org.

Also on March 16, ACE MV is holding a class on “Understanding Medicare” at 6:30 pm. If you are about to turn 65 or you are caring for an elder, this class is for you. Medicare is an incredibly useful but bureaucratically confusing healthcare system; you don’t have to go it alone. To sign up for the class, go to acemv.org or call 508-693-9222.

Welcome to March madness, when there is an abundance of birthdays in Aquinnah. Happy birthday to Tiffany Smalley, who celebrates on Friday, Lisa Vanderhoop, Ken Wentworth, and Nina Butler, who all celebrate on Sunday, March 13, Richard Skidmore, March 14, and Michael Stutz and Danny Larsen, who both celebrate on Wednesday, March 16.