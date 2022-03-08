Chilmark: And now some good news

I hope everyone is refreshed from their school break or quiet Island week. Starting with the time change on Sunday, March 13, days will start out a lot brighter. And now some good news, Menemsha Fish Market reopened last week, and is open daily, 10:30 am to 5 pm. Kate Taylor released her second mug for sale adorned with one of her paintings; see katetaylor.com/shop.

I have been photographing M.V.-related license plates for years, both seen on- and off-Island. I love discovering ones I haven’t bumped into before, like “SURF MV” last week. I passed three different ocean dunkers on a frigid morning dog walk last week.

Pathways Arts is back on Tuesday, March 8, from 7 to 9 pm with author Hananah Zaheer, a fiction editor for the L.A. Review, senior editor for SAAG: a dissident literary anthology, and founder of the Dubai Literary Salon. Hear artists Walker Roman and Kristin Texeira talk about their work on Sunday, March 13, from 2 to 3:30 pm. See their painting exhibit up through March, open Friday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. For online program links, films, and inspiration, see pathwaysmv.org.

Guest teacher Rachel Elion Baird will teach in-person and online yoga classes at Peaked Hill Studio beginning Tuesday, March 8, thru Saturday, March 19. Classes are Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9 am, and Thursday at 5:30 pm. Sign up at peakedhillstudio.com.

The American Red Cross is hosting a special presentation on Thursday, March 10, in person at the Oriental-MV Lodge, 52 Edgartown Road, O.B., or you can join virtually on Tuesday, March 15 at noon at bit.ly/ARCpresentation. For questions, contact Barbara Cotton at barbara.cotton@redcross.org or call 508-240-4863.

Melissa Ruttan, head baker at Grey Barn and Farm, leads a hands-on Puff Pastry for Beginniers Workshop at the FARM Institute on Thursday, March 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. Learn more and sign up at thetrustees.org/event/71805.

North Tabor Farm would love someone to build them a “Little Free Library.” Plans are available at littlefreelibrary.org/build, and please contact Rebecca Miller at northtaborfarmmv@gmail.com.

If you want clarification about where masks must be worn, see bit.ly/MVTmasksnow.

Author Tom Dresser is looking for stories Vineyarders might have heard about “Prohibition, flappers or women’s right to vote.” If you have Vineyard photos, ephemera, or stories from that era, please contact Tom at thomasdresser@gmail.com.

The foster parent informational meeting with local foster parents and professionals where you can learn more about becoming a foster parent is 11 am to 1 pm, Saturday, March 12. You and your children are welcome. Feel free to call/text with any questions, or RSVP to Elexis Wildanger at 508-326-1155. Applications to start the process will be available upon request.

Time to submit to the Island Poetry Contest with non-tiered cash and book prizes in three age groups to “encourage participation in the Island poetry community.” Two winners each in middle school, high school, and adult poetry will be announced April 15, with awards on Saturday, April 30 at 4 pm at the Chilmark library. Blind and impartial judging by Jill Jupen, M.V. poet laureate; Spencer Thurlow, West Tisbury poet laureate; and Poetry Drop-In’s Donald Nitchie. Submit up to three original works until March 16 to tthorpe@clamsnet.org. Include the poems in the body of your email. Title your work and include your name, age group, address, phone, and email address. Cash prizes of $50 and a book of poetry to be awarded to the winners, along with publication in the M.V. papers. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org for more information.

The M.V. League of Women Voters hosts an educational voter forum on the proposed M.V. housing bank warrant article on Wednesday, March 16, from 6:30 to 8p, via Zoom. Link available March 14, and more info at bit.ly/MVLWVforum.

The Chilmark library hosts Writing for Young People group on Saturday, March 12, at 2 pm. The monthly virtual group shares work, critiques, and discusses favorite books. All levels welcome. Join Peaked Hill Studio’s yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom program links. For patrons and older, subscribe to the monthly Chilmark Book Box with library books, toys, snacks, and more. Learn more and register at bit.ly/CLmonthlybox. To receive an April subscription box, register between March 1 and 22. If you are already subscribed, you do not need to resubscribe. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom; the Meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at bit.ly/3ninIcB.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.