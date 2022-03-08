Court Report: Feb. 17 – Feb. 28

Feb. 17

Jair H. Andrade, West Tisbury; DOB 11/09/2003, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failed to stop/yield: case closed.

Feb. 18

Alexander J. Meyer, Vineyard Haven; DOB 02/12/1979, assault and battery on family/household member, strangulation/suffocation: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions to abide by any active restraining order conditions.

Feb. 22

Nathaniel Harrinton, Tisbury, P.O. Box in Edgartown; DOB 10/19/1995, speeding, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license: continued to pre-trial hearing.

Lucas B. Dossantos, West Tisbury; DOB 03/20/1999, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation: case closed, to be dismissed forthwith upon payment of $100 court costs.

Feb. 24

Geuvane G. Braz, West Tisbury; DOB 11/24/1995, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, safety glass violation, speeding: case closed.

Feb. 28

Tammy J. McLaughlin, Oak Bluffs; DOB 12/31/1971, second offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions of no alcohol with SCRAM counseling, not to miss appointments, to report any address changes, and a 9 pm curfew.

Wood E. Steves, Sierra Vista, Ariz.; DOB 01/27/1962, second offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol: continued to pre-trial hearing with further conditions of showing proof of employment to probation immediately upon release.