Cribbage Results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club got together on Wednesday and played our favorite game at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown. There were 18 players this evening with these results:

1st place – Bo Picard with a 12/5 + 77 card

2nd place – Collin Evanson with an 11/5 + 76 card

3rd place – Jack Silvia with a 9/4 + 43 card

4th place – Mike Smith with a 9/4 + 26 card

5th place – Mary Alice Russell with an 8/4 +10 card

There were a total of eight skunks (winning a game by more than 31 points) and no 24-point hands were awarded. If you like cribbage and you can play a game in 20 minutes, please come and check us out. We play Wednesday nights at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown and we start at 6 pm sharp!