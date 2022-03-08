Edwin P. Dewing Jr. (“Ted”) of Edgartown, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 28, at home with his wife, Shirley, and son, Ernie. He was 88.

He was born in Boston on Jan. 22, 1934. He attended Phillips Exeter Academy, and graduated from Albany High School in Albany, N.Y., in 1952. On March 9, 1953, he married Shirley Joan Rogers, from Colonie, N.Y. He later attended Albany Business College.

After marriage, Ted resided in Watervliet, N.Y., where he played AA baseball. Ted and Shirley welcomed four children. He began to coach Little League baseball. He was a role model for much of the youth of Watervliet for years. He also coached youth basketball, and Pop Warner football. He was a member of the Jermain Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder and sang in the choir. In 1974, he moved to East Greenbush, N.Y., where he continued to coach girls’ softball and Babe Ruth baseball. Ted was a member of the Mayflower Society of N.Y. At this time, he became president of Ed Dewing Inc., a wholesale seafood company.

In 1990, Ted and Shirley moved to Chappaquiddick, where he worked at the Harborside Inn. Ted sang in the Federated Church choir and the Community Chorus. He continued to coach Little League and Boys and Girls Club basketball. Living on Chappaquiddick, he had more time to do the things he enjoyed, such as playing golf and the piano, and going fishing. In his later years, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and attended the Martha’s Vineyard Center for Living (MVC4L).

Ted was predeceased by his son, Edwin P. Dewing III, and his parents, Edwin P. Dewing and Frances Fletcher Dewing. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Shirley Rogers Dewing; his children, Richard E. Dewing and his wife Rose Mary, Ernest P. Dewing (“Ernie”), and Pamela D. Waitekus and her husband John; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard at hospiceofmv.org; to MVC4L, at mvcenter4living.org; to the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard, at animalshelterofmv.org.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.