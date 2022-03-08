Oak Bluffs: Pray for this war to stop

“When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” –Jimi Hendrix

This quote struck me today as we watch the brave people of Ukraine take the full blunt force of the Russian military. They are forced to stand and fight for their freedom and their lives against a much bigger oppressor, or flee their homes with their children and elderly. For what? Because the multibillionaire dictator of the gigantic country of Russia doesn’t have enough power. Like Yertle the Turtle, he wants to be the ruler of all that he sees. We hold our breath and pray for this war to stop.

There are many ways to donate to help the people of Ukraine. My choice is World Central Kitchen, José Andrés’ nonprofit, which has rushed in and set up posts at border crossings to feed refugees. You can donate at worldcentralkitchen.org.

Here at home, we are sad to see that the Ocean View restaurant was destroyed by a fire on the morning of March 3. Another incredible feat by our island firefighters prevented the fire from spreading further, and nobody was injured. So many of us across the Island have great memories of the O.V. It was a hotel with a restaurant back in the early 1900s, and was badly damaged by a fire in the ’60s. It was rebuilt as a restaurant and tavern, and became the go-to for decades for workday lunches, family dinners, happy hour chicken wings, and special occasions. It was our “Cheers” — the place where everybody knows your name. The owner has vowed to rebuild; we look forward to the return of our Ocean View!

Time for some good news: Daylight savings time begins this weekend! Set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed on Saturday, March 12. Then enjoy the later sunset (closer to 7 pm!) on March 13. Be patient — kids will be a bit cranky next week. It takes them longer to adjust their sleep patterns.

Pat Law’s band ESP is performing at the P.A. Club on Saturday, March 12, from 6 to 9 pm. Get out and have some fun with Pat, Ed Medeiros, Pete Knight, and Merrily Fenner. Bring your friends, and your dancing shoes!

The Academy Awards will be held on March 27. I want to thank Gail Barmakian for informing me that Stanley Nelson, awardwinning filmmaker and longtime Oak Bluffs summer resident, has a film nominated for Best Documentary. “Attica” tells the story of the violent prison uprising in upstate New York in 1971. Nelson co-directed the film with Traci Curry, and it includes actual footage from inside the prison, where the prisoners rebelled against inhumane treatment, and interviews with the political leaders of the time. It is a harrowing depiction of all sides of the confrontation, which ended with 43 people dead. Stanley Nelson has won many awards for his work, including “The Murder of Emmett Till,” and his very personal 2004 film, “A Place of Our Own,” about the magical place of Oak Bluffs. “Attica” is an important film, and I can’t wait to see our island neighbor honored at the Oscars!

Every Monday in March from 6 to 7 pm, Laurel Redington of MVY Radio is hosting a panel discussion about the housing crisis, aptly called “Let’s Do Better.” These discussions will include all perspectives on this community issue. Join the conversation by emailing info@mvyradio.org to get the Zoom link, or call 508-693-5000.

We can learn more about the M.V. housing bank warrant article at an informational forum being sponsored by the League of Women Voters on Wednesday, March 16. The Zoom link is available at ccmvhb.org.

The vaccine bus is coming back. It will be at MVRHS on Sunday, March 13, from 9 to 5. You can sign up for vaccine shots or boosters at bit.ly/vaxbusmarch. I have heard that there will be fun involved — music and treats!

Get your green ready for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17. More on that next week!

Sing “Happy Birthday” to Vicki Ben David White on March 10. Vicki shares the date with Harriet Tubman. Happy birthday to Cindy Krauss on the 11th, and to Janet Sylvia on the 13th. On the 14th, birthday balloons to Lisette Williams, and we also salute Albert Einstein. Happy birthday to every dog’s best friend, Jeremy Jones, on March 16.

Send me your news!