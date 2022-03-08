Poet’s Corner

As You Were

By Fan Ogilvie



It seemed we were over war

When we were born.

We went quickly from armistice

To Bozo The Clown under the sea.

But our brothers dressed in Army

And Navy caps to train for the next war.

When it was our war we looked for a way

Out. Many of us went in. Stayed in.

War does that- if it’s yours it keeps you

Close to its fear and excitement.

There is nothing quite like it.

What protestors for peace don’t get —

After a quiet time to rest,

What people lust for is war.

Fan Ogilvie has published two books of poems, “You” and “Easinesses Found,”; several chapbooks, including “The Other Side of the Hill” and “In this Place”; and a memoir, “Knot a Life.” She is planning to publish a poetry dialogue between herself and Sappho. She lives in West Tisbury with Robin Motherwell Ogilvie, her Irish Russell terrier, and her husband Donald. She facilitates the Cleaveland House Poets poetry workshop, and reads poems regularly at the M.V. Center for Living.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.