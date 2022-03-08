Sarah Shafer Howes

Sarah Howes, affectionately known as “Ahha” by her friends and family, passed away at the age of 62 on March 1, 2022.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 12, 1959, to Molly and Resor Shafer. She graduated from Marion High School, and attended Bradford College.

Sarah married Theodore Chandler Howes, whose death preceded his wife’s, on a blustery September day in the West Tisbury church. She and Ted lived in Cherry Hill, N.J., and ran a successful automobile service company together before moving to her family’s property in Gay Head.

Sarah was known for her spirited and mischievous ways. She once brought a whoopie cushion to church, and made half the church burst out in laughter! She was full of humor, always tongue-in-cheek. She will be remembered for her salty tongue.

Her friends will remember all the things that she cherished so much, yellow Labs, locally made wampum bracelets, her love of the color purple, blueberry pancakes, her massive white trucks with Grateful Dead stickers, and most of all her niece, Isabelle.

Sarah leaves behind her sister, Jessica Shafer, and her niece, Isabelle Lumb. Both reside in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Aquinnah.

No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future when a celebration of life is scheduled this summer.