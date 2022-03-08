Tisbury: We do have some foster parents — but not enough

Heard on Main Street: You have three sizes of clothes in your closet — two of which you will never wear.

I had a wonderful birthday. It lasted about a week, and was special in so many ways that it made me a little nervous. Why was this a special birthday? My kids couldn’t come, so I bought myself a small chocolate bomb with a flower on top at the Black Dog on State Road. I had four vases of flowers, including some bright pink tulips that lasted more than two weeks. Spring came in time for the snow and ice. Other special treats were delivered by wonderful friends; cards and phone calls came in from all over the world and across the country, even from some I hadn’t heard from since COVID hit. And I couldn’t eat my birthday cake until four days later. A terrific family brought me three scrumptious shortcakes with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. I indulged in one a day, and then I ate my mini cake. Those amazingly fresh baked shortcakes were a super highlight.

We do have some foster parents — but not enough. Island children are also sent off-Island, leaving all they have ever known behind. You are welcome to the annual foster parent recruitment to learn more about the program, from 11 am to 1 pm on Saturday, March 12, at the Wildanger home in Oak Bluffs. Call or text 508-326-1155 to register or ask questions.

Like to draw? Join the Grab a Pencil Breakfast Club for an hour of live sketching from travel cams with artist Elizabeth Whelan, via Zoom. Travel the world first thing Tuesday mornings without leaving your home. Join in weekly at 6:30 am on Tuesdays through May 24. For this and the following event, more from amcdonough@clamsnet.org.

Online Irish Cooking with Karen Roberts Mort, M.S., of Cornell Cooperative Extension, is at 6 pm Tuesday, March 15, online. Irish colcannon and boxty (potato dishes) will be discussed, along with less traditional but just as Irish meal ideas. Karen will demonstrate her own Irish Seafood Stew after a presentation on traditional Irish cooking.

The Martha’s Vineyard League of Women Voters will host an online program at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, March 16, about the proposed MV Housing Bank warrant article (on Zoom or on MVTV Live). For more, email info@ccmvhb.org.

Friends of Glenna Barkan are invited to a celebration of her life with her daughter Sally Barkan. It will be at noon on Saturday, March 19, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown.

The fire in Oak Bluffs brought back many memories. My first visit to the Island included a visit to the Ocean View when it was a hotel. We stayed in an old house nearby, but enjoyed an evening of folk songs and a drink in the basement. We noticed several old ladies looked at us suspiciously from their seats in the rocking chairs on the front porch as we walked by the side of the building to the rear entrance. When we came back a few years later, we enjoyed its new life as a restaurant. We’ve enjoyed many meals there before and since — but still remember the old building fondly in our hearts. My daughter was pleased to hear the Ocean View will be restored. She remembered it happily as the site of her dinner with immediate family after her wedding rehearsal.

I love shopping online. Just type in ‘shoe goo,’ and Google knows what it is and where you can get it. But store clerks look at you as if you were speaking Mandarin. The internet keeps suggesting what you might be trying to find, instead of sending you to an auto parts store for something to fix your sneaker.

Big bunches of birthday wishes go out today to Sue Merrill. Wish the best to Whit Griswold and Dorothy Gould on Friday. Actually, Dorothy was born at midnight, so she can party Saturday as well. Mark Daniels blows out his candles on Saturday, and Kevin Voyer on Sunday. Kelsey Ivory parties on Monday. Birthday greetings to Jay Segel and Jib Ellis on Tuesday.

Daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 13, at 2 am. I always thought it was at 1 am. They probably changed it when I wasn’t paying attention.

Heard on Main Street: They say that as you get older, you start to forget nouns. But you may have noticed you are most likely to have trouble with proper nouns.