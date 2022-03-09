Educators ask for community support

To the Editor:

The Martha’s Vineyard Educators Association (MVEA) members are frustrated and disappointed by the district negotiations team’s decision to decline our efforts to continue to work together toward a fair wage settlement. Negotiations for the teacher contract, which includes school nurses, guidance counselors, school psychologists, teachers, and shared-service providers, have come to a standstill, forcing us into a costly and time-consuming mediation process. This is the first of five bargaining units that need to negotiate. The others are secretaries, paraprofessionals, food service, and custodians. The school committee does not believe a sustainable cost-of-living adjustment will pass in the town budgets for these staff members this year, or in the two years to follow. We want to be transparent about two significant concerns our members face as we move forward: wages and health insurance.

COVID has been a challenge for all. MVEA educators have had some of the most difficult working conditions, alongside other essential workers. Despite these difficulties, educators in 2021 are working for less. We are asking for an increase that helps address a skyrocketing 5.9 percent inflation rate impacting housing, food and personal essentials, heat, water, etc., while recognizing this affects all Island residents.

However, we are incredibly fortunate to have increased Chapter 70 funds through the passage of the Student Opportunity Act, unprecedented federal funding to be spent through FY 24 and the opportunity to pass the Fair Share Amendment this upcoming November, which is slated to bring in an additional billion dollars annually to the commonwealth for transportation and public education.

As it stands now, all town employees have fair and equitable health insurance costs, and can make choices about plans that meet their needs. We are not interested in changing any part of our health insurance package, as proposed by the school committee. When our money is worth far less due to inflation, the school committee proposed teachers pay a higher percentage of the cost. Later they suggested that an undefined portion of teachers should volunteer to switch their families to health plans with higher deductibles, which they said would free up some money, with the ultimatum that failure to accept and maintain their healthcare shifts and/or changes would lead to lower cost-of-living adjustments. This is inequitable, and does not consider a family’s individual choices or needs, not to mention the unconscionable proposition of attempting to shift people’s health insurance during a worldwide pandemic.

COVID and its ongoing effects have accelerated growth in educator shortages nationwide. Adding the unique Island challenges to that already daunting statistic foretells disaster. The future of our educational system is in crisis. More than 40 percent of current MVPS teachers, guidance counselors, and nurses anticipate retiring in the next 10 years (about half in the next five years, and another half the following five years). Never mind those who will leave the profession, citing that they cannot afford to be teachers and live here, nor do they feel supported.

Our system cannot attract qualified professionals to fill current positions. In the future, how is the Martha’s Vineyard School System going to attract and retain dynamic, highly trained educators when those professionals can’t make a viable living here? Educators gave back in difficult economic times by taking a 0 percent wage increase in 2010. Now is the time to invest in the future of the Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools.

If you care about the future of our schools, please: Reach out and talk to educators. Talk to community members, town officials, and school committee members, run for school committee.

Vote yes to the Fair Share Amendment in November. We need your support.

Our children and their families need your support. The future of our Island needs your support.

Spencer D’Agostino and Gina Patti, co-presidents

Martha’s Vineyard Education Association