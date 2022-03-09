Same standards? 

To the Editor:

Perhaps those gathering in Five Corners to support Ukraine have a point. But where have they been during the past 20 years when it was the U.S. eagerly and illegally invading/destroying one country after another (Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen), causing enormous violence and death? Why were there no calls at that point to freeze U.S. assets, impose sanctions on U.S. trade, commandeer American oligarchs’ super-yachts, and malign/threaten the warmongers in the media, etc.?

Seems like we want to point fingers and make accusations now. Maybe we should look in the mirror and be more honest as a country.

Allan Dutton

Oak Bluffs