Mariners win league championship

The Martha’s Vineyard 10 and under youth hockey team, the Mariners, took the South Coast Hockey League championship Sunday on a sudden death overtime goal by Rory Carestia.

The game was played at Boss Arena in South Kingston, Rhode Island, against the Newport Whalers. The final score was 3-2. The Mariners went into the playoffs as sixth seed underdogs.

Sunday afternoon the team came off the ferry Martha’s Vineyard in Vineyard Haven to a lights and sirens salute from Vineyard EMS, fire, and police vehicles. The team proudly carried their victory banner down the gangway and were met by cheering fans and parents.