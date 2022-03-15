Aquinnah: The water will still be chilly

Happy first day of spring (this coming Tuesday)! While the wind has been howling and we had some snow last week, the crocuses are blooming, and the daffodils are poking their heads up. That gives me some hope of coming warmth. The ocean is looking turquoise and very inviting (I know, it’s still very cold). Soon enough there will be a warm day where we just won’t be able to resist, and we will jump in and even though the water will still be chilly, summer will begin.

At the library this week: Today at 3 pm the book group will meet on Zoom for a discussion of “Show Me a Sign” by Ann Clare LeZotte. Email aq_mail@clamsnet.org to register. This Saturday (and Saturdays through March) at 10 am, registered yoga teacher Jannette Vanderhoop will guide participants through an hour-long Kripalu yoga class suitable for beginners as well as those looking for a deeper experience. The class is free. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to sign up. This Saturday at 2 pm, join Laura Jordan-Decker on the library deck for an open community forum for families navigating childcare and early schooling choices. Drawing on her background in early childhood education and experience working with families, Laura will facilitate a supportive and inclusive conversation for parents and caregivers to share their experiences. Email jmatejcek@clamsnet.org to register. Please note that this event has a rain date of Saturday, March 26, at 2 pm.

Pathways Arts is hosting two new readers for its “Tuesday Night Writer’s Series”: On March 22, Liz Dengenis will read, and musician Ben Hughes will perform. On March 29, Lisa Russ Spaar will read from her work. The readings begin at 7 pm, you can join in person or via Zoom. Go to pathwaysmv.org for the full schedule, Zoom links, and past performances.

Morrice Florist is partnering with the Grey Barn for a springtime flower workshop. Participants will gather on the farm to enjoy a late morning coffee and pastry warm from the bakery. There will be a working demonstration that instructs you through the flower arranging process using lovely springtime flowers. You will then be able to create your own arrangement. The workshop will be held on Saturday, March 26, from 10 am to 12 pm at the Grey Barn in Chilmark. Cost is $200, you can register at morriceflorist.com.

The Chilmark School Spring Fling Fundraiser is happening virtually again this year. All the money raised from the auction goes to the school’s Outing Program, which includes grades 3-4 kayaking adventure, grades 4-5 weeklong trip on the Shenandoah, and the fifth grade ski trip. The Outing Program is one of the best programs at the school, as it creates lasting memories for the kids. Starting on Sunday, March 27, until Sunday, April 3, you can bid on items by going to bit.ly/chilfling.

Click on the link above and find the register tab near the top of the page. You can also download the Handbid app on any device and register there.

Voting for the Best of the Vineyard is happening now through April 2. There are many Aquinnah businesses that you can vote for: Best bakery: Orange Peel Bakery; best fishing charter: Tomahawk; best restaurant (fine dining): the Outermost Inn; Best museum: Aquinnah Cultural Center; best takeout: Cliffhangers; best breakfast (and view): The Aquinnah Shop. Go to bestofthevineyard.secondstreetapp.com to vote.

Happy birthday to Rodeo Purves-Langer, who celebrated on March 16. Happy birthday to Amera Ignacio, who celebrates on March 19, Deb Metros, March 22, and Cristina Vasquez, March 23.