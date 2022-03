The M.V. Film Center offers a showing of “The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52” on Tuesday, March 22. Before the film, starting at 7:30 pm, marine biologist Aran Mooney from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution will give a presentation on the importance of marine mammal hearing and how one special whale is calling in a frequency that is different from any other whale. Email info@mvfilmsociety.com or call 508-696-9369. Free admission.