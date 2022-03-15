Shepherd’s pie with Chef Look

The Martha's Vineyard Times
For St. Patrick's Day, Chris Look will demonstrate Shepherd's Pie Potato Boats. — Courtesy Edgartown library

There’s still a little bit of winter left this year, and Chef Chris Look wants to provide a special and fun St. Patrick’s Day edition cooking class that’s sure to warm you up and get you through the rest of the cold season. Sign onto Zoom on Thursday, March 17, from 5 to 6:30 pm, for a cooking class on how to make shepherd’s pie potato bowls. It’s a hearty shepherd’s pie, but made with flavorful corned beef and served in little, individual baked potato bowls. Email programs@edgartownlibrary.org or call 508-627-4221 to sign up.

