A shared loss

To the Editor:

My connection with the Poole family goes back 50 years, to when they lived around the corner in Edgartown. Jini was the first to reach out to me, another washashore; Katharine was my middle child’s best friend; and Joan babysat my three toddlers.

The last 12 years with Everett were the most remarkable of my life. I will always be grateful for his integrity, his humor, and his love. I knew, when we began our lives together, that I would be sharing him with his children and the town of Chilmark/Island of Martha’s Vineyard.

I didn’t know how much it would mean to me to share this loss. Thank you all for loving him, as he did you.

Dianne Poole

Chilmark