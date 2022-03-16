Construction to begin on SUP

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced it will be constructing a shared-use path along a section of Beach Road and Eastville Avenue in Oak Bluffs beginning on Monday, March 21.

According to the MassDOT press release, work will take place Monday through Friday, during daytime hours from 7 am to 3:30 pm. The work is anticipated to be completed in April 2023, and will be restricted during the peak-traffic summer months, the release states.

“The work will require temporary intermittent lane restrictions,” according to the release. “A one-way westbound detour will also be in place as needed to allow traffic to freely exit the ferry terminal and to detour traffic to the ferry terminal.”

Westbound detour

Beach Road to Eastville Avenue to County Road

County Road to Barnes Road

Barnes Road to Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road

Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road to State Road

One lane of travel in each direction will be maintained whenever possible, the release states. Emergency vehicle access will not be restricted. “Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution,” the release states. “All scheduled work is weather-dependent, and/or may be impacted due to an emergency situation.”