Foundation donates $25,000 to YMCA

For the 13th consecutive year, the Boathouse Foundation, a philanthropic unit of the Boathouse Club of Edgartown, has made a $25,000 contribution to the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard, according to a press release.

The donation is part of the foundation’s goal of providing financial grants to Island nonprofits. The foundation is funded by the generosity of the club’s members and owners via an annual contribution, according to the release. “We are delighted to be able to support the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard, and have committed to making an annual $25,000 donation to the organization,” Scott Anderson, Boathouse GM/COO, said in the release.

Continuing to serve nearly 30 percent of the year-round population, the YMCA of Martha’s Vineyard has the highest community participation rate of any YMCA in the country, the release states. Support from the Boathouse Foundation enables the Y to continue to offer programs and services that help adults and youth receive the support, guidance, and resources needed to achieve better health and well-being.