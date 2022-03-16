Rethink snow-shoveling bylaw

To the Editor:

I was in receipt this morning of a letter advising me of my need to remove snow on my sidewalk the evening of the snowfall, or if during the night, by 11 am the following day. If the owner/taxpayer refuses to do so, increasing fines will be dealt to the homeowner, finalizing in a $100 charge for each offense thereafter if this Tisbury bylaw is ignored.

At almost 91 years of age, with cardiac issues, and aware that one-third of our town taxpayers are elderly, obviously such a request may not be possible to fulfill. If one’s frontage is a mere 50 feet, who could one hire for such a small task? Most teenagers of today would refuse to avail themselves to do so, or even consider payment worth their while. Adult workers are already in short supply for legitimate businesses, let alone consider shoveling such a tiny frontage to be worth their expenditure of time.

I have had a home here in town for 44 years. In those “olden days,” the town took responsibility for snow removal by operation of a sidewalk-size snow plow which dutifully fulfilled this onerous task. I contacted the Tisbury Zoning Enforcement Department, which issued this alarming news for us elderly in particular, only to be advised it was the select board who created this town order for its citizenry. What were they thinking to devise such a nefarious scheme for us seniors, many of whom live alone, are physically incapable of snow shoveling, or who are barely scraping by financially unable to hire or pay for such a service?

If you Tisbury elderly residents feel as I do, please write to our select board, P.O. Box 1239, c/o Elena Defoe, or phone 508-696-4202, the select board office, for more information.

Doreen Kinsman

Vineyard Haven