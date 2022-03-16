The forgotten war

To the Editor:

This may not be the most popular thing to say right now and … I need to say it. First, let me preface my comments with — I am in total support of the Ukrainian people fighting off the criminal invasion of their country by the Putin-led hostile actions of Russia.

I believe that we in the U.S. need to do whatever we can to support the defense of Ukraine. The “probably unpopular” comment I am now going to make is this … measure the amount of news coverage that this “war” has gotten versus (as an example) the “war” in Ethiopia and Tigray region. Thousands of deaths in that region, and does it get the same news coverage?

No is the short answer.

Could it just be that what happens on the African continent isn’t as “important” because of the race of the people who live there? There is such a deep history of racial injustice in the world that I do wonder just what role race plays in the news coverage. Ukraine is a “white war” and gets a lot of news coverage, and Ethiopia-Tigray is a “black war,” and does not get our “white attention.” Have I stirred the pot enough?

Gil Williams

Oak Bluffs