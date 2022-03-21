A crisis in education looms

To the Editor:

Essential services personnel on M.V. are required, but first they need housing! After reading the recent article about how the housing crisis is affecting M.V. Hospital workers, which I applaud, I want to bring attention to the fact that there are a range of other essential services personnel that also are in dire need of housing assistance. These positions are all focused on keeping the M.V. community safe and healthy. M.V. needs firefighters, police officers, TSA, educators, and more.

As a recent addition to the educator community on M.V., I want to bring attention specifically to how the housing crisis affects the schools in all towns on the Island. The fact is that 40 percent of the current teacher staff will be retiring in 10 years. Another 20 percent will be retiring in five years. Most first- and second-year teachers are struggling with housing insecurity. While this occurs, the population on the Island continues to grow. There is currently a teacher shortage in the nation, and it is even more difficult to entice teachers to move to the Island, especially with the lack of housing. A disaster is on the horizon if action is not taken now. Unlike M.V. Hospital workers, there is currently no assistance for educators to find housing. If doctors are unable to afford housing, then new teachers absolutely cannot afford housing, even with the higher salary offered by the county.

These educators have contributed enormously to the well-being of the Island through the pandemic, especially in the area of supporting the mental health of the Island’s youth. While educators are working hard to support the community, they are facing housing insecurity in addition to the highly stressful position of teaching during a pandemic.

I call the M.V. community to gather together to stop an impending very difficult situation. I don’t know what the solution is, but I do know that some very smart people live on this Island who can find one, before it is too late.

I write this letter because I care greatly about the M.V. community, and want to help find a solution.

Jason L. Drinkwater

Edgartown