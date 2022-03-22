Chilmark: It’s officially Spring

It’s officially Spring, they’re here, from home to Beetlebung Corner to Philbin Beach I was serenaded by pinkletinks — it was a veritable symphony, picking up choruses along the way.

The most fun I’ve had in ages was emceeing Arnie’s Poetry Cafe at the MV Playhouse last week. Not only was it a full house, we learned from poet Holly Bergon that Sylvia Plath attended the Sailing Camp in Oak Bluffs (in 1947, according to a 2017 New Yorker article; see bit.ly/NYPlath).

The strange thing about heading into Vineyard Haven this March has been finding no parking, midweek, at 5 pm. Yes I guess there really are more year-round Islanders. I read a lot of nonfiction, but do occasionally need a break, so I listened to Mel Brooks read his 2021 memoir, “All About Me.” If you need a laugh, I highly recommend a listen.

Get organic greens and fresh eggs at the Allen Farm. With a herd of 65 sheep, they have plenty of lamb for Easter. Call 508-627-1508.

Beetlebung Farm has the sweetest baby carrots, so I used the tops for pesto.

The Chilmark special town meeting is Saturday, March 26, at 1 pm at the Chilmark Community Center. The one article warrant asks for an additional $1.2 million for the new fire station and Tri-Town Ambulance headquarters, after bids came in higher than the $12.6 million authorized by voters for the buildings.

This is the last week to make donations for the Chilmark School PTA Outing Fund Auction, online starting March 27. For donations, please contact PTO president Lisa Brown at lisabrown08@gmail.com, or 774-563-0132. Help raise money for the 3/4 kayaking adventure, 4/5 weeklong trip on the Shenandoah, fifth grade ski trip, and other Outing Program activities, besides supporting PTO-sponsored activities like field trips, teacher appreciation week, and more. Sign up and bid at bit.ly/chilfling.

Pathways Arts Tuesday Writer’s Series hosts local poet Liz Dengenis with musician Ben Hughes on Tuesday, March 22, at 7 pm. Gray Matters on Zoom with Genevieve Abbot meets March 25 from 10 to 11 am, and every other Friday. Women Live celebrates International Women’s Month on Friday, March 25, at 7 pm with live performances by Darby Patterson and Barbara Dacey, Jesse Jason, Danielle Mulcahy, Hannah Zaheer and Ben Williams. Paintings by Roman Walker and Kristin Texeira are up through the end of March. Gallery hours are Tuesdays 11 am to 6:30 pm and Friday to Sunday 11 am to 5 pm. Check out pathwaysmv.org for more info and other inspiration.

The Chilmark library virtually hosts Garden Wisdom’s founder Roxanne Kapitan, who presents “Reduce Your Lawn Footprint the Regenerative Way” on Saturday, March 26, at 10:30 am. At 6 pm on Saturday, March 26, play Vineyard Bingo. Join Peaked Hill Studio’s yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. On Wednesday, March 30, at 4 pm tune in for the local Tea Club and learn about organic Keemun Mao Feng black tea from the Anhui Province, China. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom program links. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.