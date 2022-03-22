Get ready for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School’s Project Vine annual event, “Chopped for Charity.” Just like the show “Chopped,” four teams will compete by cooking an appetizer, entree, and dessert using baskets of mystery ingredients. Unlike the TV show, the basket ingredients are all food items commonly donated to food pantries. All proceeds and donations benefit Island Grown Initiative. Thursday, March 24, from 6 to 8 pm, in the Culinary Arts Dining Room. Email dcharbonneau@mvyps.org or call 508-693-1033 for more information.