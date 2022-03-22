Covid Monologues MV book launch

On Sunday, April 3, at 1:30 pm, join folks at the West Tisbury library for a book party to celebrate the release of “Covid Monologues MV: Readings to Nourish, Inspire & Connect.” The anthology includes 70 monologues from Island writers ages 10 to 82, spanning March 2020 to November 2021. Twenty-seven pieces are newly released. Readers can explore a multitude of perspectives as writers detail how they experienced the pandemic; monologues range from humorous to poignant to provocative. According to the library’s press release, editors Jennifer L. Knight and Moira Convey Silva hope the publication will help Islanders continue to cope with and better understand the challenges of COVID while leaving a testament for future generations.

This free event will meet both indoors in the library’s community room and outdoors on the porch. Light refreshments will be served. Copies of the book will be available to purchase, and the public is invited to attend.