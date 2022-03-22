Edgartown oyster and scallop season extended

The Edgartown select board met Monday to approve requests for the one-month extension of scallop season in areas outside of Cape Pogue, as well as the extension of oyster season within the confines of Sengekontacket Pond until May 1.



Newly appointed shellfish constable Rob Morrison also requested the opening of an oyster season inside Edgartown Great Pond from April 1 to May 1, with the condition of harvesting with rakes and poles only. Morrison said the request was because this method is a sustainable way “to harvest oysters [without] putting a huge impact on the pond,” along with “making a difference in the fishing season. It will also give us a chance to open Edgartown Great Pond to make the oysters more marketable.”



Select board member Margaret Serpa responded to Morrison’s request, calling it “reasonable,” and adding that “it’s time to accommodate the fishermen.”



“It’s always good news,” select board chair Michael Donaroma said. “As long as there’s some shellfish and some fishing to be done, that’s a good thing.” This request to open Edgartown Great Pond for oyster season was also unanimously approved by the select board.

In other business, town administrator James Hagerty announced that the pavilion at Memorial Wharf is set to be lowered back on to the pier Tuesday, which is ahead of schedule.

Hagerty says Edgartown should expect the renovation of Memorial Wharf to be completed by Memorial Day.