Andrews-Maltais named to federal panel

Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), has been named to the Department of Homeland Security’s Security Advisory Council, according to a press release.



Andrews-Maltais was sworn in on Monday, and joined 32 other new members of the council appointed by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas.

“I am honored to have been selected to serve on such a prestigious advisory council doing such important work,” Andrews-Maltais said in the release. “The Department of Homeland Security has a broad portfolio encompassing a wide area, with a tremendous responsibility for the safety and security of the American public. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve with such an impressive and respected team of esteemed professionals. I look forward to contributing where I can.”



Andrews-Maltais joins a list of industry leaders from across the country, many of them chief executives of large corporations such as General Motors, Oracle Corp., and United Airlines, among others.



“These distinguished leaders have agreed to serve our country as members of the Homeland Security Advisory Council at a critically important time not only for our nation, but also for the world,” Secretary Mayorkas said in the release. “Together, we will ensure that the department is best positioned to meet the challenges we confront today, foresee and be ready for the challenges of tomorrow, capitalize on the power of technological innovation, and serve our country by living up to our highest ideals. Our department is privileged to benefit from the experience, vision, and creativity of these incredibly accomplished individuals.”



As a member of the council, Andrews-Maltais and other council members will provide strategic advice and recommendations to Mayorkas, according to the release. DHS is the third-largest cabinet department, responsible for a broad portfolio of domestic security matters from cybersecurity and emergency management to aviation and border security, countering child exploitation, and the provision of the legal immigration system. Through the council, Andrews-Maltais will help define DHS’s strategic vision, strengthen the department to better meet the increasingly dynamic and rapidly evolving threat landscape, and harness technology and innovation to modernize the programs it administers, the release states.



The council convened its first meeting on Monday, March 21.