To the Editor:

We movie fans, interested in the best, Oscar-nominated productions, should appreciate The MV Times’ Brooks Robards, especially when these films are being shown locally. There isn’t enough time in the theater to mark one’s choices, but having the paper with Robards’ descriptions of each is a tremendous help always. Just want to show appreciation to The Times for wanting to include her helpful page of résumés.

Leigh Smith

Vineyard Haven