Utz competes in national competition

On Sunday March 13, MVRHS senior Zachary Utz competed in the New Balance Nationals Indoor (NBNI) Championships at the Armory’s New Balance Track and Field Center in New York City. Zach qualified for the one-mile event in the championship division.

The NBNI was a three-day extravaganza crowning national champions across 68 championship events, 51 rising stars events, and 14 freshman events. NBNI continues the tradition of high school championship racing at the Armory in New York City, which dates to 1999.

Despite a nagging head cold, Zach suited up to run his race, started, but soon found out his condition would not let him perform to the best of his ability. He finished the one-mile event with a time of 4:25.41, a full seven seconds longer than the one-mile race he ran one week before.

Though disappointed, Zach says, “The biggest victory was just getting there. I’m looking forward to the MVRHS spring track and field season starting soon. And many successes beyond.”

Coach Don Brown acknowledged Utz’s successful indoor season by saying, “Zach went from a foot injury to nationals in nine weeks. Pretty impressive. I’m expecting great things from him in the spring.”