West Tisbury proposes Island wide forum

The West Tisbury select board met on Wednesday to discuss the need for an Island wide gathering in regard to certain legislative proposals that have been made without full or effective communication among the six Vineyard towns.



West Tisbury’s select board is the latest committee to express concerns regarding a bill that was filed by state Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Falmouth, and state Sen. Julian Cyr, D-Truro, which would seeks to add a chief operating officer (COO) to the Steamship Authority administration, in addition to establishing term limits on all SSA board members.



The SSA board voted recently to add a COO and Fernandes told the Dukes County Commission that he would remove that from the bill.



Echoing opinions that were expressed at the commission meeting on March 15, West Tisbury select board chair Skipper Manter said his concerns are “not necessarily with what they were trying to accomplish or attempt to change, but the process by which it was done.”



The filing of the bill was a “behind the scenes, closed door operation,” said Manter. “I don’t think anyone on the Vineyard knew about it, or Nantucket for that matter, until after the bill was filed. I think there many have been some phone calls made the night before trying to tell some county commissioners what was going on, but certainly I don’t feel, and I think a lot of other people don’t feel this is any way for our representatives or senators to conduct business that involves something like the SSA, without consulting the two islands ahead of time and getting their input to see what they think is best.”



On how to remedy the lack of communication and in the spirit of transparency Manter said, “I think it would be important for the Island to have some sort of forum where we can all vent or speak or discuss ways, not just in the past but going forward, how we might do this a little better.”



Town Administrator Jennifer Rand also advocated for an Island wide forum.

The select board approved forwarding the request to the Dukes County Commission. Rand noted the importance of collaboration, saying that it would be useful for the DCC, as an Island wide entity that also has “the appointing authority of our SSA governor,” to put together this forum for the six towns, allowing everyone to be part of the discussion.

“And hopefully our legislators will be present,” Rand added