Aquinnah: This year’s Oscar telecast did not disappoint

I’m not sure how many Oscar fans there are in Aquinnah. I, for one, always watch them, no matter how long, misguided, or out of touch they are. I love movies, and actors, and I like seeing all the outfits. This year’s Oscar telecast did not disappoint. There were lots of beautiful dresses: Venus Williams, Zendaya, and Megan Thee Stallion all looked amazing. There were upsets — I don’t think many people had “CODA” picked as best picture? There were even some Vineyard folks: Amy Schumer was one of three hosts, Bill Murray gave a tribute to Ivan Reitman, and Maggie Gyllenhaal was nominated for her film “The Lost Daughter.” Oh, and Will Smith hit Chis Rock for insulting Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. It was wild and boring all at the same time. In short, it was the Oscars.

There was a meeting held last week to discuss the plans for the new comfort station at the Cliffs. The link of the recording of the meeting is on the town’s website, aquinnah-ma.gov. The next community outreach meeting is on April 4, from 6 to 7 pm. This meeting will be held in person at the Town Hall to see how the designer and your town committee have incorporated suggested changes into the plans. As this plan will change the layout of things at the Cliffs, I highly recommend you attend.

This weekend the MVRHS will present its production of “Les Misérables”; shows are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm. Tickets are available on the school’s website. Come see our fabulously talented students under Brooke Hardman-Ditchfield’s tight direction.

Bidding will end this Sunday for the annual Chilmark School Spring Fling Fundraiser 2022. All the money raised will go to the school’s outing program, which is one of the greatest things at the school. The outings it supports create memories for a lifetime. Go to bit.ly/chilfling to bid on items; you can also download the Handbid app on any device, and register there.

The next Neighborhood Convention will take place on Tuesday, April 5, at 11 am. The subject will be “On Chaplaincy” with the Rev. Stephen Harding. The convention will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Vineyard Haven. Everyone is welcome, and masks are required.

At Pathways, the upcoming readers for their Tuesday Night Writer’s Series are Boris Dralyuk on April 5, and Gail Mazur on April 12. The writer’s series is a hybrid event; join via Zoom or in person. On Friday, April 8, from 5:30 to 7:30, Pathways will host an “Early Evening Soup Social” celebrating their 12th year, with food provided by the M.V. Vegan Society. As always, everyone is welcome, and all events are free.

The annual beach grass planting, the tribe’s effort to restore and preserve the natural sand dunes along Lobsterville Beach, is scheduled for April 9 from 9 am to 12 pm. As you may be aware, the tribe, through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, was able to utilize dredge spoils from the Menemsha Creek dredge project to re-establish a major section of Lobsterville’s dunes washed away by Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Every year the tribe hosts a planting to strengthen and restore the structure of the dunes. Volunteers are needed to help plant 20,000 grasses. Please come if you can, it’s fun, and the replanting is pretty simple. The Natural Resources Department will be offering volunteers refreshments and a meal onsite, provided by Quitsa Cuisine. Volunteer hour certificates will be available upon request.

Happy birthday to Amy Macey, who celebrates today, March 31, and to Amira Madison, who celebrates April 4.