Georgia Cardoso Candido

Fernanda Cardoso and Josimar Candido of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Georgia Cardoso Candido, on March 23, 2022, at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Georgia weighed 8 pounds, 1.2 ounces.

Easton Lewis Briggs

Finn and Abbey Briggs of Duxbury announce the birth of a son, Easton Lewis Briggs, on March 11, 2022, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Easton weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Harley Annalynn Steigelman

Kayla Oliver and Brandon Steigelman of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Harley Annalynn Steigelman, on March 28, 2022, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Harley weighed 7.44 pounds.