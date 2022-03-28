Chilmark: The Allen Farm has lamb for Easter

Last week I dropped off some donations for the Chilmark School PTA Outing Fund Auction, online thru Sunday, April 3. You don’t even have to bid, you can also make outright donations for instruments and activities. Sign up and bid at bit.ly/chilfling.

Perhaps you already know Amy Schumer has a new Hulu series, “Life & Beth.” The Huff Post reported she not only shares “about her struggles with endometriosis, Lyme disease, and “having a sex life after giving birth,” but has now opened up about “trichotillomania, a condition that causes people to have a compulsive urge to pull out their hair.” See bit.ly/hulushow to learn more. Maybe you even saw Chris Fischer and Amy on the red carpet at Sunday’s Oscar ceremony.

Bill O’Callaghan has been taking sculptures out of winter storage and creating Island Folk Pottery’s magical nature trail, which will officially reopen May 1.

The Allen Farm has lamb for Easter, plus greens and eggs. Call 508-627-1508. Beetlebung Farm stand is now open weekends, 10 am to 6 pm, thru the spring, and is carrying meat from the GOOD Farm. Mermaid Farm is well stocked, from cheese, lassis, and yogurt to beef and lamb and eggs and seedlings, open 24/7. North Tabor Farm stand is fully stocked. Look for seedlings soon, but the biggest news is Crouton is expecting piglets.

MVBLM’s next Zoom gathering is Sunday, April 3, at 10:30 am. Get a link and learn more at mvblm.org.

Pathways Arts has paintings by Roman Walker and Kristin Texeira up through the end of March. Gallery hours are Tuesdays, 11 am to 6:30 pm, and Friday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm. Check out pathwaysmv.org for more info and other inspiration.

The Chilmark library virtually hosts the local “Tea Club” on Wednesday, March 30, at 4pm. Learn about organic Keemun Mao Feng black tea from Anhui Province, China. “Writing for Young People” meets on Saturday, April 2, at 2 pm to share, critique, and discuss today’s marketplace. Join Peaked Hill Studio’s yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom program links. “Take and Make” crafts continue on Thursdays. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Sandy Paws Rescue has a passel of puppies and young dogs for adoption and fostering. See sandypawsmv.com.

Sign up by Sunday, April 3, for Jan Buhrman’s four-part April workshop, “How To Assess One’s True Physical Health.” Learn more and sign up at https://bit.ly/how2assesshealth.

On Sunday, April 3, from 1:30 to 3 pm, join local authors and editors Jennifer Knight and Moira Silva to celebrate the publication of “Covid Monologues MV” at the West Tisbury lLibrary. Plus they’re taking submissions for a new volume. Learn more at mamasignite.com/covid-monologues-mv.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.