COVID numbers remain steady

The number of COVID-19 positive test results last week remained steady at 58, according to a report issued Monday by the Island boards of health. It’s the second week in a row that Island averaged just over 8 positive results per day.

The bulk of those positive results were once again over-the-counter (OTC) tests with 40 individuals testing positive. There were no hospitalizations and the 7-day positivity rate was at 15 for PCR tests. Based on Centers for Disease Control (CDC) metrics, the Island remains at low risk for community spread.

On Friday, the Island boards of health issued guidelines for those who test positive and reminded Island residents that COVID is still here and precautions should be taken by those who test positive, as well as anyone who is exposed to someone who has tested positive.

In the weekly report, 42 individuals were symptomatic, 3 were asymptomatic, and 13 were unknown. Of the 58 cases, 24 had received booster shots, 10 completed their first series of vaccines, 2 were partially vaccinated, 14 were unvaccinated, and the vaccination status of 8 individuals was unknown.

About half of the infections were in individuals who are 19 and under, according to the report. There were 11 individuals ages 30-39 who reported positive results.

The number of cases thus far in March — 146 — is about one-tenth of the cases reported in January when the Island saw a spike fueled by the omicron variant.