Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening, March 23, at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown with 21 members, for another fun night of cribbage. The results are as follows:

First place, Angie Fisher with a 12/5 +106 card

Second place, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 +87 card

Third place, George Giosmas with a 10/4 +139 card

Fourth place, Ed Montesion with a 10/4 +67 card

Fifth place, David Rossi with a 9/4 +44 card

There was only 1 – 24-point hand: David Rossi

There was only 1 – 23-point hand: Jack Silvia

There were two – 21-point hands: Angie Fisher and Lucie Smith

There were 11 skunks (a game won by more than 31 points).

If you like cribbage, and can play a game in 20 minutes or less, come on down and join us! Every Wednesday at the Edgartown American Legion Hall. We start play at 6 pm sharp, so show up by 5:45.