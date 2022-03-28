Cribbage results

The Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday evening, March 23, at the American Legion Hall in Edgartown with 21 members, for another fun night of cribbage. The results are as follows:
First place, Angie Fisher with a 12/5 +106 card
Second place, Jack Silvia with a 10/5 +87 card
Third place, George Giosmas with a 10/4 +139 card
Fourth place, Ed Montesion with a 10/4 +67 card
Fifth place, David Rossi with a 9/4 +44 card
There was only 1 – 24-point hand: David Rossi
There was only 1 – 23-point hand: Jack Silvia
There were two – 21-point hands: Angie Fisher and Lucie Smith
There were 11 skunks (a game won by more than 31 points).
If you like cribbage, and can play a game in 20 minutes or less, come on down and join us! Every Wednesday at the Edgartown American Legion Hall. We start play at 6 pm sharp, so show up by 5:45.