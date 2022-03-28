Vineyard Confections is ringing in spring with an Islandwide egg hunt on Saturday, April 2, from 8 am to 12 pm. The candy shop will be making and hiding handmade eggs all over the Vineyard, each one containing a variety of Vineyard Confections’ tasty candies. For details and clues, go to facebook.com/vineyardconfections or instagram.com/vineyardconfections. Not on Facebook or Instagram? Send an email to vineyardconfections@gmail.com (by Friday, April 1, at 5 pm) and provide your cell number. Clues will be sent the morning of the event.