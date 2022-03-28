Leah C. Mercaldo

Leah Celeste Mercaldo, 72, died peacefully on March 26, 2022, at her home in Oak Bluffs, with loving family and friends surrounding her.

Leah was born to Irene Nisi Olson and Eric V. Olson on Oct. 10, 1949, in Worcester. She graduated from Algonquin Regional High School in Northborough in 1967, and graduated in 1971 from Worcester State College with her bachelor’s of science in elementary education. Following graduation, Leah taught at the middle school in Northborough for many years, then at the Oak Bluffs School and Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, and was fondly referred to by her students as Mrs. M. In Denver, Leah also lovingly homeschooled her grandson, Harrison, for several years.

Leah married the late Dr. John J. Mercaldo, the love of her life, on Dec. 29, 1973. The following year, their beautiful daughter, Nicole, was born. As a family, they lived life to the fullest, skiing in New Hampshire, enjoying warm-weather vacations, and living and sailing on their beloved Martha’s Vineyard.

Leah is survived by her loving daughter, Dr. Nicole Dority of Denver, Colo., her husband Mark, and their two children, Harrison and Vivian; her identical twin sister, Deirdre O’Connor of Sandwich; John’s children, John, Kim, Michelle, and Christopher, all residing throughout Massachusetts; as well as several cousins.

Leah was a beloved teacher to so many students on the Island; she inspired all her students to believe in themselves and with a desire to learn. Leah touched so many lives in her community on the Island. In addition, she was an accomplished dancer and performer, a loving friend, mother, wife, and sister. Her zest for life flowed into every moment of her days.

She was a devout Catholic, and was an active member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Oak Bluffs, teaching catechism to the children of the church for years.

She will be especially remembered for her sense of humor, the sheer beauty and love that was her, her faith, and her devotion to family and friends. She brought light, love and magic everywhere she went. We will miss her, but she will always live on in our hearts.

A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 2, at Saint Augustine’s Roman Catholic Church in Vineyard Haven at 11 am, followed by a celebration of her life at 1:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.