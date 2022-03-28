Motorist destroys utility pole in O.B.

A single vehicle crash early Saturday morning destroyed a utility pole in Oak Bluffs near Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Sarah Rubick has been charged with OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, and a marked lanes violation, according to police.

“The occupant self-extricated and was evaluated and transported to the hospital by OB EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The primary power line was sheared and was live [wire] on the ground until power was cut to the area. OB Fire and OBPD shut the road down temporarily for the Eversource crews to relace the pole,” Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Chief Nelson Wirtz told The Times.

Rubick was arrested at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, according to a police report. Rubick was “polite and cooperative” during transportation and booking, a report states.