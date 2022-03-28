Tisbury: Mark your calendar now

Heard on Main Street: Everyone has a photographic memory. Some of us just don’t have any film.

I was happy to hear from vice chair Rita Jeffers about the progress on the Tisbury School building project. Preparations are underway for the construction fencing. The gym should be separated from the old building in late spring. The temporary school is expected to arrive on the Island in May, and be ready for students and faculty by the start of school in September. I appreciate Rita’s promise to keep me informed.

Last week I mentioned COVID numbers were up. But when I heard they went from 2, to 58 in only two weeks, I got a little nervous. If you take the test at home and it’s positive, are you supposed to tell somebody? Do these numbers include any of the home tests? Even if I’m the only one you see wearing a mask, I feel safer that way.

Mark your calendar now. Town meeting is on Tuesday, April 12, at 7 pm in the Tisbury School gym. (It will still be there.) And the town elections will be on Tuesday, May 24, from noon to 8 pm in the Emergency Services Facility, opposite the school.

Your Vineyard Haven library wants to remind you that at 11 am on Sundays, through May 22, you can revisit the classes from Elizabeth Whelan’s “Summer of Drawing” in 2021. Wish I had that talent. Register for this and other programs with Anne McDonough at amcdonough@clamsnet.org. Anne is also the one to ask about the Wednesday “Walk the Chop.” Of course, if you are a morning person, you may prefer to join in with the “Grab a Pencil Breakfast Club” on Tuesdays at 6:30 am through May 29. Check with the library for more wonderful programs.

Last fall I had a financial security problem through the internet. So I do intend to connect with the online forum on “Financial Wellness: Fraud Protection” on Tuesday, April 5, at 5:15 pm. You will learn the best ways to protect yourself, and what to do if you think you’ve been a victim.

At 6 pm on Tuesday is an online program to help cope with trauma, called “Writing Through Grief and Loss” — whether recent or in the past, we can all use help in dealing with our feelings.

Or you can focus on music, to learn online about “Women in Jazz” on Thursday, April 7, at 6:30 pm. The program will include live performances and samples of the artists’ music.

I’m looking forward to the movie at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse on Monday, April 4. It’s a film with Harry Bellafonte, and he’s singing in it.

It seems obvious that our young children are not doing as well in school as they did before COVID; over the past couple of years they had to be computer-literate to learn anything. But I was surprised that there was concern because less than a quarter of the kids entering first grade at the West Tisbury School could read. I thought most children learned to read in first grade. Don’t they do that anymore?

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out this week to Tom Zinno, who parties on Saturday, and Janet Holladay, who cuts the cake on Wednesday.

Heard on Main Street: If you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.