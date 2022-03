Writing Through, an international educational nonprofit, is looking for interested volunteers to train as facilitators for workshops. Islanders have an opportunity to become a facilitator during an upcoming Zoom training session on Thursday, March 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm. The facilitator role seeks to use creative writing as a tool to help people develop thinking skills, language fluency, and self-esteem. Free and open to the public. Email newengland@writingthrough.org for more information.