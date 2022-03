A celebration of the life of Jack Shea will be held on Saturday, April 2, at the Portuguese-American Club in Oak Bluffs, at 1 pm. Kathryn Shea-Stocking, Jack’s daughter, writes, “This is a CELEBRATION of Dad’s life, not a wake. Wear your finest Boston or MV sports gear (if you’re comfortable doing so). Our family looks forward to seeing you and hearing your stories of Dad, and sharing some of our own.”