Dr. Lisa Nagy named to Health Council

Dr. Lisa Nagy has been selected as a new member of the Health Council, composed of leaders in healthcare and the public on Martha’s Vineyard.

In a press release from Nagy, she states the Massachusetts Medical Society passed her modified resolution regarding the need to evaluate whether Wi-Fi, 5G, and cell phones are safe at the current usage standards, and to modify users’ behavior if not safe. She states in the release that this means “hard-wiring computers at the schools, and saying no to 5G.” According to the press release, New Hampshire lawmakers have heard Cece Doucette, director of education services at Wireless Education, and Nagy’s testimony on placing cell towers no closer than 500 meters to residential buildings. (See ma4safetech.org.)

These and other issues, such as the relationship between EMF (electromagnetic fields) at the high school in combination with other environmental exposures, like mold, are important, Nagy says. State Sen. Julian Cyr (D-Truro) has proposed legislation on EMF in schools as well, she writes in the release. Nagy says she will soon explain to the Health Council how this issue “can cause depression from low adrenal function, as the stress gland suffers during these exposures.”