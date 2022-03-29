Edgartown: Sunshine will win out

Isn’t it wonderful to see flowers popping up everywhere? Snowdrops and crocuses are flowering all over, and tulips and daffodils are getting ready to pop. And yet tonight, my dearest husband tells me, we need to bring potted flowers back inside, as it is going to drop below freezing. It’s a crazy seesaw of typical spring weather on M.V. One day we’re overdressed and overheating, the next we need more layers because we’re freezing. But long-range forecasts and past history assures me that warmer weather and sunshine will win out.

Did you know that you shouldn’t clean up your gardens and yards until it is consistently 50° or warmer out? All those little critters that are wintering over in last year’s leaves and debris aren’t quite ready to come out until it’s warmer. And many of those critters are beneficial to your gardens and yard. So experts suggest you let sleeping bugs (and other critters) lie, for a little bit longer at least.

Happy birthday to Ruth Nichols and Sandy King on March 27, and Julie Williamson on April 2. I want to send out a special happy birthday wish to Janice Belisle, as well. I don’t have the exact date, but I saw pictures of a very festive, very special birthday celebration with her daughter Julie and friends over the weekend. It looks like a wonderful time was had by all.

The MVRHS Performing Arts Department will present the musical stage adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables.” Directed by Brooke Hardman Ditchfield and with musical direction by Abigail Chandler, shows are on March 31, April 1, and April 2 at 7 pm, and April 3 at 2 pm. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, and $15 for general admission. All performances will be at the Performing Arts Center. You can purchase tickets in advance at the MVRHS Performing Arts Department website.

The Martha’s Vineyard Rod & Gun Club Kids Trout Derby will return on Saturday, April 9, at 5:30 am. The derby is free for kids 0-14, and includes hot dogs, doughnuts, coffee, and hot chocolate, along with lots of prizes. This is a fun event, and one I remember fondly from when my boy was a wee one. One of my favorite pictures of him ever was at one of these derbies. No experience is necessary. Dress warmly. Make memories.

There is a spring egg hunt on Saturday, April 9, from 10:30 am until 11 am at Ocean Park in Oak Bluffs. Kids can hunt for eggs with other kids in their similar age group. Bring a basket or bag, and arrive before 10:30 to join in the fun.

The MVRHS Track & Field April Fools’ Day-Ish 5K Run/Walk will take place on April 9 at 10 am in Oak Bluffs. It is a USATF-certified race that starts in front of Washington Park and winds through East Chop. Proceeds from the race help to support the MVRHS track and field team through the purchase of uniforms, gear, and entry fees. Preregistration is $25. Go to bit.ly/aprilfoolsrace to preregister or donate. Race-day registrations at $30 each are from 8:30 to 9:30 am in Washington Park. The fee includes a T-shirt for the first 100 participants.

That’s about it for this week. It’s been quiet around these parts this week. As I close, the fire is roaring in the woodstove, and one dog is curled up close to me as we try to fend off the freezing temperatures that decided to rear their ugly heads again for a couple of days. Have a great week. And dress in layers. That way you can be prepared, no matter what weather comes our way.